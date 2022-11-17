X22 REPORT Ep. 2927b - America’s Comeback Starts Right Now,The Decision On Timing Was Always Left To Trump

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2927b - Nov 16, 2022

America’s Comeback Starts Right Now,The Decision On Timing Was Always Left To Trump

Trump made his announcement that he running again, this announcement was for the normies because they didn't know if he was going to run again. Trump took the temperature of the country and decided to continue with the plan and bring the people to the precipice. Trump let us know that America's comeback starts right now and the road ahead is going to be very rough, it will be a storm of all storms. The military has always left the decision up to Trump.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

