Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2927b - America’s Comeback Starts Right Now,The Decision On Timing Was Always Left To Trump
363 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2927b - Nov 16, 2022

America’s Comeback Starts Right Now,The Decision On Timing Was Always Left To Trump

 Trump made his announcement that he running again, this announcement was for the normies because they didn't know if he was going to run again. Trump took the temperature of the country and decided to continue with the plan and bring the people to the precipice. Trump let us know that America's comeback starts right now and the road ahead is going to be very rough, it will be a storm of all storms. The military has always left the decision up to Trump. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! 

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket