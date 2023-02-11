Undrained Swamp Expanding, Scandemic 2 Coming, Chickens/Eggs Mysteriously Vanishing

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 2.10.2023
CCP BALLOON EQUIPPED TO COLLECT COMMUNICATION SIGNALS...
1. https://dnyuz.com/2023/02/09/chinese-balloon-had-tools-to-collect-communications-signals-u-s-says/
2. https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/02/chinese-spy-balloon-could-intercept-comms-says-state-dept/
U.S. LAUNCHES ICBM INTO PACIFIC OCEAN
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/02/us-launches-icbm-into-pacific-ocean/
NORTH KOREA'S KIM JONG UN ORDERS MILITARY TO PREPARE FOR WAR...
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/east-asia/article/3209316/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-orders-military-prepare-war-more-strictly-expand-combat-drills
FDA SUED FOR WITHHOLDING COVID 19 FAKECINE SAFETY ANALYSES...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-sued-for-withholding-covid-19-vaccine-safety-analyses_5017378.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=gp
TWO FBIS WHISTLEBLOWERS ACCUSE D.C. HQ OF TRAMPLING CONSTITUTION...
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/two-fbis-whistleblowers-accuse-dc-hq-trampling-constitution-field-offices
FAKECINE HESITANCY IN SOUTH AFRICA HIGHLIGHTS CONSPIRACIES MISTRUST...
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/vaccine-hesitancy-south-africa-covid-experience-highlights-conspiracies-mistrust
W.H.O. DIRECTOR: "WE MUST PREPARE FOR HUMAN BIRD FLU PAN(SCAM)DEMIC"...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/go-director-general-dr-tedros-says-must-prepare-h5n1-human-bird-flu-pandemic-video/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.