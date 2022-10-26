Apocalypse Watch E77: Arkansas No-Go Massacre, Moonshine, Texas stories.

Apocalypse Watch E77: No-Go Massacre, moonshine, Texas stories. Johnny Watcher is joined by regulars TwoShoes and Slim Shady to talk Mississippi barges, the Arkansas No-Go Massacre J6 Political prisoners. Shoes wonders where the cotton goes after the gin while Slim tells Texas jokes.
