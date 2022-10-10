Apostolic Doctrine 10 minute Bible Study

In this video I share the Apostles Doctrine of the Bible. We have two types of Christianity in the world. We have what I refere to as Traditional Christianity wich evolved out of Catolicism. Then we have Biblical Christianity which comes from the teaching and preaching of Jesus Christ and His Apostles. When you study Biblical Christianity, especially the Apostles Docrine you can see a big difference between what Traditionalist teach and what the Apostles taught. This is why the Bible must be our absolute authority, not the traditions, doctrines, dogmas or interpretations of men. If you don't love truth more than life, you will be deceived.