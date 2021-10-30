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The NEVER ENDING State of Emergency
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21 views • October 30, 2021
Executive Director of Health Freedom Idaho was invited to speak at the Conservative People of Canyon County event in the summer of 2021 about our State of Emergency that is now more than 560 days old. The limit is supposed to be 60 days.
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