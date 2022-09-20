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The Mystery of the 144,000 Firstfruits of Revelation [ep.16]
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
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246 views • September 20, 2022

The unsealing of major prophecies continues to take place during these final years of the 70th shabua. And today we are unlocking one of the most time sensitive prophecies that I can prove to you from the Scriptures is very likely to take place before the abomination of desolation and the “tribulation” of those days (next year in 2023). So, who exactly are the 144,000 firstfruits of Revelation? Where are these Israelites today? What makes them qualified to be redeemed by Yeshua Himself and exerpeince unique blessings? You are about to find out the answers to these questions and more…

Do you have something you want us to research and talk about on the podcast? Let us know at: https://overcomebabylon.com/show 

🙏 For prayer and community, join us at https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/

Keywords
godjesusrussiasurvivalprophecyreligionchinayeshuawarconspiracynuclearworld warwwiiidaniel
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