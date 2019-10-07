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CMU: Whistleblowers Jailed, Held Incommunicado
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11 views • October 07, 2019
A CMU (Communications Management Unit) is how we keep our political dissidents silent & incarcerated after railroading them through the “justice” system. Marty Gottesfeld blew the whistle on medical kidnapping by a powerful, government-connected institution. His wife, Dana Gottesfeld, joins to explain how he’s being held, along with other political dissidents, in a special jail designed to cut off all communication.
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