Will Florida Fall In Election Day Cheating?
330 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Nov 4, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Florida is in grave danger coming into this election in a few days, and to those running down here to change your domicile, you might want to think twice… in the state of Florida, Internet connected voting machines, mail in ballot boxes, outside of every polling station, and early voting are still very much in play. These are the tools of the cheaters. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rkzp2-live-7pm-will-florida-fall-in-election-day-cheating.html

Keywords
current eventsfloridavotingdangercheatingelection dayearly votingmail in ballotscheaterstruth in medicinevoting machinesdr jane rubydr rubydr janepolling stationsinternet connected

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
