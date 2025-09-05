© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia needs to increase reliability of state border protection — Medvedev
Baltic neighbors are increasing their military activity with infrastructure that can house military units, he says.
Adding: Medvedev also said on a short video that I didn't post:
Russia to change military approach to development of border with Finland — Medvedev
'Russia can't ignore Finland becoming part of NATO'