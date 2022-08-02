Are Christians and Athiests ENEMIES?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Atheists and Christians are at odds, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to be enemies. Imagine what could be accomplished if Christians and atheists decided to sit down and listen to each other patiently, in an attempt to find common ground. That's what African American blues musician Daryl Davis did with some of his most violent opponents. The lesson we learned from his experiences are expounded on in this video, and are presented as the solution to the hatred between atheists and Christians.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]