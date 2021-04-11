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THE DIFFICULT LIFE:BEING THE 1ST CONSERVATIVE IN A FAMILY OF LIFE LONG LIBERALS
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100 views • April 11, 2021
WHAT IT'S LIKE BEING THE 1ST & ONLY CONSERVATIVE IN A FAMILY OF LIFE LONG DEMOCRATS, BIDEN, DEMOCRAT GOALS & I HAVE QUESTIONS. DON'T MISS THIS EPISODE DIVING INTO WHY I AM THE BLACK SHEEP IN THE FAMILY BECAUSE I THINK THE WAY I DO IN A FAMILY FULL OF DEMOCRATS. A LITTLE MORE PERSONAL. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT ME & MY FAMILY, TUNE IN. SUNDAY SPECIAL.
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