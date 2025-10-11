BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Does Chronic Disease Reversal Require Integration of Western WITH Eastern Medicine?
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
43 followers
20 views • 22 hours ago

Does Chronic Disease Reversal Require Integration of Western WITH Eastern Medicine?

With Dr. Yang, Creator, the Four-dimensional, Whole-person ACES Model of Health

https://aceswell.com/

 

Dr. J.D. Yang's ACES Model of Health and Medicine presents a compelling, integrative approach to healthcare that could significantly contribute to an upgraded health system in the United States. By combining the structural (Anatomy), biochemical (Chemistry), energetic (Energy), and spiritual (Soul) dimensions of health, Dr. Yang's model offers a holistic, patient-centered framework that addresses the root causes of chronic diseases. His clinics employ a wide range of therapies, from acupuncture and herbal remedies to advanced nutrient therapy, functional medicine, and neurofeedback, demonstrating the model's flexibility and adaptability….

 

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.       cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

…As the U.S. grapples with a rising tide of chronic diseases and a sick care system on the brink of financial collapse, Dr. Yang's approach could help reverse this trend by restoring vitality and empowering individuals to reclaim agency over their health. Moreover, the ACES model's scalability, built on the complementary strengths of Western and Eastern medicine, holds promise for transforming the broader health system.

holisticeastern medicinechronic diseasedr yang
