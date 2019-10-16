DC Insider Speaks TRUTH About 2nd Whistleblower - Here Is EVERYTHING You Need To Know

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Jim Hoft from the Gateway Pundit reports, Peter Van Buren is a former State Department official and a whistleblower. On Monday he spoke with Tucker Carlson on the current Democrat-Deep State coordinated attack to remove President Trump in a political coup.