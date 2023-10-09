Aspects of the Conscious Mind as an Audio/Video Recorder and Creation Process.

Earth is a Spiritual Training School, sanctioned by the Galactic Council and administrated by THE GOLDEN ONES.

When a soul comes to Earth to train as a Co-Creator God, its God-embedded characteristics are activated. These God Characteristics will activate the Conscious Mind, Subconscious Mind, Emotions, and Free will.

The Conscious Mind has many capabilities. Some of the main capabilities are..

1. Audio and Recording Capabilities – Recording every moment the soul is experiencing.

2. Imagination Process – contemplating possibilities with discernment.

3. Visualizations Process – focus visualization on possible creations.

4. Creation Process – bringing desires of the soul into manifestation.

5. Validating the Truth – to discern what is a Truth and what is not a Truth.

To learn more read my article: https://thepathtooneness.com/conscious-mind/

