Warren Buffet’s Firm Berkshire Reports $2.7 Billion Q3 Loss

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https://gnews.org/articles/511931
Summary：11/06/2022 WION: As returns from the stock investments fall, Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway posted a $2.7 billion third quarter loss. The total portfolio has slid in terms of value to about $306 billion from the early $327 billion at the end of June.