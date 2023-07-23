Create New Account
Italian Social Services Beat Up Children Forcibly Removed from Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Italian social services beat up children forcibly removed from Ukraine

Some Donbass children whose parents were unable to provide for them were first taken to the Emerald City social rehabilitation centre in Sviatogorsk (Kiev-controlled) and then forcibly taken to Italy.

In Europe, some of the children were sorted out by foster families, while others remained in the care of local social services. Formally, the children were accompanied by the director of Emerald City, but he decided to settle down in Italy and deal exclusively with his own affairs.

Now the "unwanted" children are being beaten up by Italian social workers, trying to transfer them to another orphanage.

