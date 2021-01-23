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Creation vs Evolution - Age of the Earth
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43 views • January 23, 2021
Stumbled upon Dr Kent Hovind years ago and in this video, he outlines one of the most unapologetic cases that the Earth is NOT billions of years old and dinosaurs are NOT millions of years old and humans did NOT evolve from non-living sources.
He presents this material with an easy to understand, straight-forward style so that even children can understand. Well well done and foot-noted with many references.
He presents this material with an easy to understand, straight-forward style so that even children can understand. Well well done and foot-noted with many references.
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