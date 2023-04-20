https://gettr.com/post/p2ew9dba58f

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo wants everyone to turn yearning for him into actions to take down the CCP. We should sort out the useful information leaked from the U.S. Department of Defense because they are all verification, proof, and affirmation of the Whistleblowers’ Movement. The 34 years between his stay in the Qingfeng Detention Center and the New York Detention Center is a necessary reincarnation and a growth.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生让大家将对他的思念化为灭共的行动。大家要整理好好的美国国防部泄露出来的那些信息，那都是对爆料革命的佐证、认证、肯定。他从清丰看守所到纽约看守所的34年，是一次必要的轮回和成长。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



