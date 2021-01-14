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Trump Tells Hillary, TO HER FACE, That He Knows EVERYTHING: 2016 Forgotten Footage
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393 views • January 14, 2021
This has been buried on the internet and shadow banned from searches. I dug it up on page 18 of a Bing video search. WATCH IT ALL. Your mind will be blown. TRUMP KNEW BACK THEN. He flat out told Hillary that he knows, in front of this room of evil people. WATCH THE CARDINAL whisper to Clinton, over and over. Watch the Deep Staters in the room panic. NOW DO YOU SEE THE NEED FOR THE IMPEACHMENT? THE "RUSSIA" STUFF? THE "PEE PEE TAPES"? Watch closely....
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