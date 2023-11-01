https://honkfm.com/1628/denny-denasti-simpleton



Lyrics:

I could mock you for a lifetime

You're the gayest NPC

A dumbass fuckface

And your brain's legit feces

I never know what's coming

With your verbal defecation

Your mouth won't stop running

I recommend sterilization

You are a simpleton

I could mock you forever

Actual retard

I could mock you forever

You are a simpleton

You're not even clever

Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce

A Simpleton

Ya Simpleton

How smooth is your brain

Like fuckin yogurt in a blender

A frozen milkshake

like minnesota in december

You always keep me guessing

You stupid motherfucker

It's almost depressing

With every new sentence you utter

You are a simpleton

I could mock you forever

Actual retard

I could mock you forever

You are a simpleton

You're not even clever

Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce

A Simpleton

Ya Simpleton

Never know what bullshit you're sayin

Never know what bullshit you're sayin

Never know what bullshit you're sayin

Never know, never know, never know

You are a simpleton

I could mock you forever

Actual retard

I could mock you forever

You are a simpleton

You're not even clever

Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce

A Simpleton

Ya Simpleton

Simpleton

Simpleton