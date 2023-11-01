Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Denny Denasti - Simpleton
channel image
HonkFM
0 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

https://honkfm.com/1628/denny-denasti-simpleton

Lyrics:

I could mock you for a lifetime
You're the gayest NPC
A dumbass fuckface
And your brain's legit feces

I never know what's coming
With your verbal defecation
Your mouth won't stop running
I recommend sterilization

You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton

How smooth is your brain
Like fuckin yogurt in a blender
A frozen milkshake
like minnesota in december

You always keep me guessing
You stupid motherfucker
It's almost depressing
With every new sentence you utter

You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton

Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know what bullshit you're sayin
Never know, never know, never know

You are a simpleton
I could mock you forever
Actual retard
I could mock you forever
You are a simpleton
You're not even clever
Fuck you, motherfuckin dunce
A Simpleton
Ya Simpleton
Simpleton
Simpleton

Keywords
parodymusicsonghonk fmmeme music

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket