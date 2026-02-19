The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces was built in a record-breaking 19 months solely with public donations — more than 3 billion rubles were collected.

Every detail is filled with meaning:

- The belfry is exactly 75 meters tall (75 years since Victory)

- The central dome drum has a diameter of 19.45 meters (the year 1945)

- The small dome is 14.18 meters in height (1,418 days of the war)

- The interior features 1,418 melts of metal used in the decoration — one for each day of the Great Patriotic War

🪖The facade is in khaki color, just like a military uniform.

Inside — mosaics depicting everything from the Battle of Kulikovo Field to the storming of Berlin and modern operations.

And in the steps of the staircase, real trophy parts from German equipment have been melted in!

This is not just a cathedral. It is a monument with the soul of a soldier — from Ancient Rus' to the present day.

