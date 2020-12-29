© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump signs $2.3T relief and spending bill, Dems applaud; Nashville suspect not on radar: officials
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • December 29, 2020
00:00 NTD News Today—12/28/2020
01:21 Trump Signs $2.3T Relief and Spending Bill
02:45 Nashville Suspect Not on Radar: Officials
04:27 Trump: DOJ, FBI Should Be Ashamed
06:27 Giuliani: Expect a ‘ More Dramatic January’
08:22 Trump Urges Support for Jan. 6 DC Event
09:04 Michigan AG May Seek Sanctions for Lawyers
09:46 Georgia to Start Mail-in Ballot Count Early
10:28 Georgia Lawsuit Asks for Forensic Ballot Audit
13:51 NY Dem. Chief: Schumer Would Defeat AOC
16:12 Fauci Gives New Estimate for Herd Immunity
17:15 Prisoner-Involved Fraud Could Cost California $12B
19:19 Holiday Air Travel Dropped by Half: TSA
19:56 Playful Dog Interrupts Bolivia Soccer Game
President Donald Trump signs a $2.3 trillion spending bill but demands Congress revisit the amount Americans receive in direct stimulus checks, Authorities identify the suspect in the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tennessee, and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says new information coming out will make states want to de-certify their results.
01:21 Trump Signs $2.3T Relief and Spending Bill
02:45 Nashville Suspect Not on Radar: Officials
04:27 Trump: DOJ, FBI Should Be Ashamed
06:27 Giuliani: Expect a ‘ More Dramatic January’
08:22 Trump Urges Support for Jan. 6 DC Event
09:04 Michigan AG May Seek Sanctions for Lawyers
09:46 Georgia to Start Mail-in Ballot Count Early
10:28 Georgia Lawsuit Asks for Forensic Ballot Audit
13:51 NY Dem. Chief: Schumer Would Defeat AOC
16:12 Fauci Gives New Estimate for Herd Immunity
17:15 Prisoner-Involved Fraud Could Cost California $12B
19:19 Holiday Air Travel Dropped by Half: TSA
19:56 Playful Dog Interrupts Bolivia Soccer Game
President Donald Trump signs a $2.3 trillion spending bill but demands Congress revisit the amount Americans receive in direct stimulus checks, Authorities identify the suspect in the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tennessee, and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says new information coming out will make states want to de-certify their results.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.