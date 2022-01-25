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Turning Water Into Wine - via Computers (the Digitization of the World)
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29 views • January 25, 2022
David Friedberg and his company Cana, are turning water into wine, ala the miracle that Jesus pulled off, using technology innovation and understanding the chemical composition of wine and various other drinks. Is the continued digitization of the world. From music, to books, to money, Janel could possibly wine and other soft drinks, on demand.
#digitization #tech #waterintowine
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#digitization #tech #waterintowine
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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