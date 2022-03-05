Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/03/22 Atrial Fibrillation, Tinnitus And Lung Congestion

Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/03/22 Atrial Fibrillation, Tinnits And Lung Congestion(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing a friend Irene Tice who will be 96 later this month. Stating that he made a promise to her 25 years ago that if she would live to be 100 if she followed his protocol. Contending she is still full of energy and has big following of people.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating acerola cherries native to the Caribbean. Packed with vitamins and minerals and a great source of vitamin C. Rich in antioxidants that can boost brain, eye and heart health. Can also lower risk of disease and prevent inflammation.CallersJoe has atrial fibrillation, tinnitus and lung congestion.Alice has questions regarding type 2 diabetes, tinnitis, IBS (irritable bowel disease) and itchy skin.Bob has friend whose cat has been diagnose with chronic rhinitis.Gary has tinnitis and bone on bone knee arthritis.