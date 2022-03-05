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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/03/22 Atrial Fibrillation, Tinnitus And Lung Congestion
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46 views • May 04, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/03/22 Atrial Fibrillation, Tinnits And Lung Congestion
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing a friend Irene Tice who will be 96 later this month. Stating that he made a promise to her 25 years ago that if she would live to be 100 if she followed his protocol. Contending she is still full of energy and has big following of people.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating acerola cherries native to the Caribbean. Packed with vitamins and minerals and a great source of vitamin C. Rich in antioxidants that can boost brain, eye and heart health. Can also lower risk of disease and prevent inflammation.
Callers

Joe has atrial fibrillation, tinnitus and lung congestion.

Alice has questions regarding type 2 diabetes, tinnitis, IBS (irritable bowel disease) and itchy skin.

Bob has friend whose cat has been diagnose with chronic rhinitis.

Gary has tinnitis and bone on bone knee arthritis.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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