© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy Redemption premiere on August 24 trtworld
Holy Redemption, an investigative documentary by TRT World, is a brave look at armed Jewish settlers whose violent fanaticism is aimed at uprooting Palestinians from the occupied West Bank—a campaign intensified during Israel’s war on Gaza.
https://trtworld.com/turkiye/a-day-for-palestine-trt-world-premieres-docu-on-israels-settler-war-18197562