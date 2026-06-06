The Pantheon Romes 2000-Year-Old Mystery

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What secret helped this ancient Roman masterpiece outlive the world that built it?

Fires, invasions, earthquakes, and the fall of empires couldn't bring it down.

The Pantheon has survived nearly 2,000 years... but how?

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