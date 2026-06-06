The Pantheon Romes 2000-Year-Old Mystery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pantheon has survived nearly 2,000 years... but how?
Fires, invasions, earthquakes, and the fall of empires couldn't bring it down.
What secret helped this ancient Roman masterpiece outlive the world that built it?
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rpIsSUvwGo2A9mnrU8WMA?si=37d4ca2447254e2c
#ancientrome
#WorldHistory
#historylovers
#ancientworld
#historypodcast
1