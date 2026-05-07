EXPOSED: THE DATA CENTER AGENDA! - 3500 Planned Data Centers Including 62 Square Mile Facility!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive rollout of data centers worldwide as 3,500 projects are either built, being built or have been approved to be built.





The most viral example of any data center is one owned by billionaire Kevin O'Leary who got approved recently for a 40,000 acre (62 square mile) data center in Utah which residents are furious about.





It's twice the size of Manhattan and will use more than double the state's current power usage. This could cause serious scarcity which perfectly fits into the agenda to bring in rations due to shortages attached to digital IDs and a social credit system powered by... you guessed it... data centers.





Ironically, Kevin O'Leary claims much of the opposition to the data centers is from AI bots online... Right...





Due to the Meta data centers, we've already seen people in places like Georgia without running water.





There are many questions raised about the frequencies released by these facilities also.





With Bill Gates and Amazon's Jeff Bezos buying up massive amounts of land, the issues of the Strait of Hormuz and Panama Canal causing shortages, an already existing 73 year record cattle head shortage, bank bail-ins signed off on, the UN's Pact For The Future signed by 193 countries which allows them to shut down your bank accounts over criticism of the state, the list of convenient "coincidences" is adding up.





This is quite literally the Tower of Babel being built. An anti-human hive mind containing AI machine learning. These are massive surveillance facilities for the incoming digital IDs and social credit scores. This was planned long ago.





People like Mike Adams also theorize that these data centers cannot possibly be economically feasible with current demand and that they're potentially simulated worlds training AI.





These facilities are also being considered "military operations."





NVidia is planning to attach mini data centers to the walls of your home. We are quickly being hooked up to the machine for the WEF's Great Reset. They're replacing humanity with machine and we're aiding in the collapse of our own species.





As Elon pushes X as the everything app digitally and calls for AI job takeovers remedied with Universal Basic Income, Trump puts trillions into AI and makes massive international deals with companies like Palantir and currently Nvidia as he goes to meet with Chinese officials. Interestingly, the Trilateral Commission propped up China in the first place as the replacement system for the west, utilizing them as a guinea pig state for technocracy for decades.





We will own nothing and we will be replaced if we as individuals do not respond appropriately NOW by preparing. The biggest enemy of the the dependence mob is independence.





Prepare now!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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