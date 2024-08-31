DR MASARU EMOTO FAMOUS SCIENTIST & LEON MCLAUGHLIN ON CLEAN WATER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today’s OTW Radio show from 10 am to 1 pm P.T on Friday, August 30th, 2024, we will be talking all about water, with Hiro Emoto, the head of the Emoto Office in Tokyo, Japan, as well as Leon McLaughlin with the Washington Clean Water Foundation. Mr. Emoto is having a wonderful free Conference for World Water Day on September 21 and 22, 2024 – I hope you can all participate by Zoom! ZoomWorld Water Festival: https://worldwaterfestival.net/english Emoto Peace Project: https://www.emotopeaceproject.net/ With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com