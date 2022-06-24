GENOCIDE JUST STARTING?! US DEATH SPIKE INTENSIFIES. MASS DIE-OFF ACCELERATING IN YOUNGER PEOPLE

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Amazing and sobering analysis of recent trends in all-cause mortality by video blogger "Tim Truth." After moving through the charts with commentary, he includes excerpts from several truth-telling doctors and researchers. The text and larger charts can be seen here:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/us-death-spike-intensifies-are-the
Video source: https://rumble.com/v18ydpt-genocide-just-starting-us-death-spike-intensifies-mass-die-off-is-accelerat.html