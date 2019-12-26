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(PT 2) IN MEMORY OF....... WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?
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12 views • December 26, 2019
Its time we take a serious look at where Canada is at without yelling/getting angry or pointing fingers! We need to find a way to take this country back from the globalists and only WE Canadians have the power IF we can unite! Lets work together and figure out a strategy :)
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