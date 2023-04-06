Bitcoin Disintermediates the Banks + Central Control Over YOUR MONEY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you've ever tried to send out a wire, and been told that you were unable to do so because of restrictions, it certainly doesn't feel like your money to do what you want with. It's even worse in other countries, like Myanmar, Argentina, and elsewhere.The only solution to this, as artificial intelligence centralize power, is bitcoin.
#Bitcoin #banks #AI #money #centralizedpower
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more