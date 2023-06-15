ESCAPING the USA: The Freest Countries Get Their Leader Toppled! Look What's Happening to Trump!

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The Handful of Freest Countries in the World Get Their Leader Toppled! @ 12:00
00:00 Intro
01:25 COMMUNISM IN ONE WORD
02:15 WHAT really ARE THE 15-MIN. CITIES?
03:00 A FEW FREEST COUNTRIES BUT WITH CAVEATS
04:56 THE HANDFUL OF freest countries
12:00 Personal Warning from me about moving abroad
14:34 Bitcoin demonized by gold hucksters
Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
BLOG: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free!
http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/
Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/
Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries
Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w
Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9