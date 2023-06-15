ESCAPING the USA: The Freest Countries Get Their Leader Toppled! Look What's Happening to Trump!

The Handful of Freest Countries in the World Get Their Leader Toppled! @ 12:00

00:00 Intro

01:25 COMMUNISM IN ONE WORD

02:15 WHAT really ARE THE 15-MIN. CITIES?

03:00 A FEW FREEST COUNTRIES BUT WITH CAVEATS

04:56 THE HANDFUL OF freest countries

12:00 Personal Warning from me about moving abroad

14:34 Bitcoin demonized by gold hucksters

