WHY THE RAPTURE IS NOT PRE-TRIB, BUT RATHER PRE-WRATH - Part 2

OUTLINE:

I. COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS - Pre-Tribulation Rapture Theory, Unlearning what you've 'learned', Addressing the Sacred Cows of Pre-Tribulation Doctrine

II. HISTORICAL SUPPORT - Where did Pre-Tribulation Theory come from?, Who is John Nelson Darby?, What did the Early Church Fathers believe?

III. BIBLICAL SUPPORT - What does the Bible say? Verse-by-verse study of the passages specifically about the Rapture (Matt 24, 2 Thess 2, 1 Cor 15, 1 Thess 4), Putting together the puzzle

IV. THEOLOGICAL SUPPORT - Which version is consistent with the Gospel as a whole and what God wants to put on our hearts?

