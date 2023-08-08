BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 8, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • August 10, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 9, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 8, 2023.


Dear children, I am your Mother and I will always be at your side.


Do not be discouraged!


There is no victory without a cross.


Believe ye firmly in the Power of God and everything will end well for you.


I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.


Do not forget: Your victory is in the Eucharist.


Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.


Humanity is sick and needs to be healed.


Turn to My Jesus, for only thus will ye see peace reign on Earth.


Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.


You will still have long years of hard trials.


The Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of sorrow.


The righteous shall weep and mourn.


 Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis for January 28, 2023 is very similar:


Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.


You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to me.


Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.


Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.


Repent sincerely of your sins.


My Jesus awaits you with open arms.


Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.


Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.


I suffer because of what is coming for you.


Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Courage! Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=957q3pA-htY

Keywords
couragehumanityrepentvirgin maryconfessionsorrowvisionaryturn to jesusour ladyeucharistqueen of peacepedro regishard trialsquo vadis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy