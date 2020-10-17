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Summary of Hunter Biden's Laptop Email Discovery Showing How Papa Joe Was Part of the China Deal
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27 views • October 17, 2020
The laptop has been confirmed as being Hunter's and now the emails are confirming that Sleepy Joe was part of the backdoor arrangements that gave the Chinese unscheduled access to meetings with Joe in the White House. Meetings that Joe made money from and explain why the Obama administration was so soft on China. And this is the guy running for President. He is already compromised with China, imagine him as President. More will surely be coming on these emails.
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