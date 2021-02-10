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Democrats Have Been Impeaching Trump Since 2017
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0 view • February 10, 2021
Liberals claim to be fair minded, yet they have been trying to impeach President Trump since before he took office.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=602414b5db59162e6c157a26
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=602414b5db59162e6c157a26
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