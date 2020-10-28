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PCR Pandemic: Interview with Virus Mania's Dr Claus Köhnlein
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44 views • October 28, 2020
Dr. Sam Bailey talks to Dr Claus Köhnlein (Co-Author, ‘Virus Mania’ ) about everything Covid-19. Diving deep into the reasons for excess mortality, Covid-19 PCR testing, parallels with the HIV epidemic, why coronavirus vaccines are being promoted and much more.
Buy Virus Mania book:
* Amazon (Print or E-book): https://tinyurl.com/y5pdyvhc
* Bookfinder.com: https://tinyurl.com/y3f2eumz
* Rakuten Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/en/en/ebook/viru...
Buy Virus Mania book:
* Amazon (Print or E-book): https://tinyurl.com/y5pdyvhc
* Bookfinder.com: https://tinyurl.com/y3f2eumz
* Rakuten Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/en/en/ebook/viru...
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