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Dr. José Luis Sevillano on COVID lung (www.orwell.city
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130 views • September 15, 2021
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung
Dr. Sevillano explains how the picture of COVID lung is created. Something that has never been seen before in a classic Acute Radiation Syndrome clinical picture
Dr. Sevillano explains how the picture of COVID lung is created. Something that has never been seen before in a classic Acute Radiation Syndrome clinical picture
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