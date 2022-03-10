© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Internet of Bodies" Will Be Devices and Software Implanted Inside the Body That Can Collect Bodily Data, And Even Alter "The Bodies Function"
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • March 10, 2022
The "Internet of Bodies" Will Be Devices and Software Implanted Inside the Body That Can Collect Bodily Data, And Even Alter "The Bodies Function".
Statement from the polygon agenda held by the World Economic Forum
Statement from the polygon agenda held by the World Economic Forum
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.