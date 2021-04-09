LOVE YOUR SERVITUDE, SLAVE -- MICHELLE FORD

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As Aldous Huxley wrote, and Julian Huxley later boasted, “A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.” The plan unfolding now friends is tracking, tracing and total global tyranny, Michelle Ford returns to SGT Report to discuss.