BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌴 Island Rhythms Unite
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago
A vibrant Caribbean-infused reggae track powered by melodic, assertive bass with tight one-drop or steppers drums, Steelpan weaves bright calypso counter-melodies among rich male and soaring R&B-tinged female vocals, Brass adds punchy ska riffs, then bursts into exuberant jazzy solos, Congas and hand drums overlay intricate Afro-Cuban and folk rhythms, deepening the groove, Guitars deliver crisp off-beat skanks, punctuated by bluesy licks and melodic leads, all uniting for a lively, layered soundscape

(Verse 1) Sun is high, the sky is blue, palm trees swayin' just for you Salty air and ocean breeze, put your troubled mind at ease. Down by the sand, the scene is set, the best island party yet. Steel drums shining, silver bright, catch the rhythm, feel the light! (Chorus) Oh, Island Rhythms Unite, from the morning 'til the night! With a shout and a soulful sound, the sweetest beat on hallowed ground. The bass is thumpin', the guitars cry, beneath the banner in the sky: "Island Rhythms Unite!" Let the good times take their flight! (Verse 2) The mic is hot, the singers ready, voices strong and holdin' steady. He with the braids and eyes closed tight, pourin' his soul out into the light. She with the turban, orange bright, a queen of melody, day and night. Saxophone wails a golden tone, music is the seed that's sown. (Chorus) Oh, Island Rhythms Unite, from the morning 'til the night! With a shout and a soulful sound, the sweetest beat on hallowed ground. The bass is thumpin', the guitars cry, beneath the banner in the sky: "Island Rhythms Unite!" Let the good times take their flight! (Bridge) From reggae beat to calypso swing, every style the islands bring. The drummer keeps the heart in time, a universal paradigm. Trumpets blaze a joyful call, there's a welcome here for all! Look at the sound wave, yellow glow, where the vibrations freely flow. (Chorus) Oh, Island Rhythms Unite, from the morning 'til the night! With a shout and a soulful sound, the sweetest beat on hallowed ground. The bass is thumpin', the guitars cry, beneath the banner in the sky: "Island Rhythms Unite!" Let the good times take their flight! (Outro) Yeah, unite! Feel the groove, everybody move! Island Rhythms... play it on repeat! Fade out with a trumpet blast and a final drum hit


Keywords
congas and hand drums overlay intricate afro-cuban and folk rhythmsdeepening the grooveguitars deliver crisp off-beat skankspunctuated by bluesy licks and melodic leadsall uniting for a livelylayered soundscape
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy