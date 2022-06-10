Federal Government Pays Hunter Biden’s Hooker $20,000

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A Las Vegas prostitute featured throughout Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop scored a $20,207 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for having a “female owned sole proprietorship,” right after Joe Biden moved into the White House, according to the Daily Wire.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hunters-hooker-scored-20000-ppp-loan-as-joe-biden-entered-white-house-report/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/flashback-boebert-says-dem-attack-on-second-amendment-prompting-americans-to-buy-more-guns-questions-accountability-for-hunter-biden/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/crackhead-milf-and-incest-porn-hunter-biden-search-history-revealed-texted-pornhub-link-to-dad/
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