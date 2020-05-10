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Hebrew Roots Part 1
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46 views • May 10, 2020
Original Christians were Jewish believers in Christ who walked in the ancient paths of being Hebrew. but identified as messianic Jews. because of their faith in Jesus.Who are these people who are in Hebrew Roots who keep the Sabbath day? Are they Jewish, are they Christian or something all together different? What is it that those who are in Hebrew Roots believe in their theology and their faith. Join me for a 16 part teaching to learn about the beliefs of Hebrew Roots?
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