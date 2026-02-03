Brett Ratner, director of 'Melania', says woman pictured with him & Epstein is his ex-fiancée - social media speculation thinks woman in photo is Melania - Piers Morgan clip

Brett Ratner, director of Melania (the movie, released a few days ago), says the woman pictured with him and Epstein is his ex-fiancée — and claims he never met Jeffrey Epstein before or after the photo was taken.

Meanwhile, speculation is growing on social media that the woman in the picture is actually Melania Trump.

"ZEMPOLI was trying to buy Elite Models with EPSTEIN. EPSTEIN introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP."

The official story has always been that Paolo Zampolli - Melania's modeling agent - introduced her to Trump at a 1998 Fashion Week party.

But this FBI witness, who worked for Epstein, says it was Epstein who made the introduction.

Here's what we can verify, @DD Geopolitics:

- In 2004, Zampolli AND Epstein both bid to purchase Elite Models together. They were business partners.

- Zampolli ran a charity with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Multiple names in Zampolli's circle appear in Epstein's black book.

- Melania's email and phone numbers appear in Epstein's black book - under Trump's entry.

- And the woman Trump was WITH at the 1998 party when he met Melania? Celina Midelfart - who was one of Epstein's girlfriends.

-When Hunter Biden claimed Epstein introduced Melania to Trump, her lawyers threatened to sue.

But the FBI had this testimony all along.

Adding more about Melania the Movie:

Slovenian Media on Melania: PR Film, Not a Documentary — Director Linked to Epstein Files

Slovenian media is paying close attention to Melania because Melania Trump is originally from Slovenia (born Melanija Knavs, from Sevnica) — making her the country’s most internationally famous figure.

But the Slovenian review is brutal: the film is described as anything but a real documentary.

The concept follows Melania during the final 20 days before the presidential inauguration, showing preparations for her return as First Lady. However, the review says the film avoids everything that would make it meaningful: no real personal story, no political positions, no details on her path from Slovenia to the US, no explanation of her relationship with Trump, and no serious insight into her public role.

Instead, it’s framed as a glossy, controlled production — closer to a corporate advertisement for the First Lady brand than journalism.

Key points highlighted by Slovenian media:

🔸️The film is called empty propaganda, mainly defined by what it refuses to say.

🔸️A large portion focuses on outfits, styling, staging, and image control.

🔸️It is described as deliberately boring, with long sequences of Melania simply walking through corridors and private planes.

🔸️Slovenia is reportedly mentioned only once, despite Melania’s origins.

The review also stresses the controversy around the director, Brett Ratner, whose career stalled for years due to sexual misconduct allegations. Slovenian media adds that Ratner has also appeared in newly published Epstein-related documents/photos, further damaging the film’s credibility.

Overall verdict: Melania is portrayed as a sterile PR product meant to consolidate the Trump brand, not reveal anything real.

Rating: 1/5.

Adding, more on Melania:

Coincidence? Melania's $75mln film opens as Epstein-linked details vanish

A fierce battle over Melania Trump's past is unfolding in real time, Geopolitics Prime reports, signaled by the suspiciously timed launch of her $75 million biopic and the mysterious disappearance of 3 million pages from the Epstein archives.

What secrets were scrubbed before the curtains rose for the big premiere?

🌏 A 2002 email shows Melania writing warmly to Ghislaine Maxwell, praising an article about Epstein and signing off "With love, Melania."

🌏 A former Epstein assistant has asserted that he personally introduced Melania to Donald Trump around 2005-2006, contradicting the long-held narrative that a modeling agent facilitated the meeting.

🌏 In 2007, Jeffrey Epstein told author Michael Wolff that he had sex with Melania "a full year" before she entered into her relationship with Donald Trump.

🌏 Epstein also claimed the Trumps' first sexual encounter happened on his "Lolita Express" jet.

🌏Emails from Jeffrey Epstein in 2017 reference Melania Trump in connection with "journalists working on a story about her boyfriend."

🌏 The biopic is directed by Brett Ratner—a producer expelled from Hollywood for misconduct and listed in Epstein's logs.

While the film opens with a whirlwind of publicity, behind-the-scenes efforts continue to mask its subject's links to the Epstein-Maxwell network