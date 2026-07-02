Evolution Proven Wrong! Dinosaurs Lived Same Time as Humans AND, Bible provides 23 tips for first generation of youth navigating a job/career around AI

There is evil that is attacking your life and mine under the disguise of science. It’s is trying to destroy your health, your wealth, your family and your faith.

Specifically- much of that evil disguised as science is being used to attack The Bible.

Our culture has been inspired by the teachings of The Bible and that has given us our freedom and prosperity.

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Do you want supernatural help planning for your future with Artificial Intelligence?

Many careers are being replaced by robotics and massive data centers.

What can you do?

God knew AI was coming when he gave the Bible two thousand years ago.

It has proven to be absolutely correct.

I count about 20 specific ways-it will guide you as you navigate your future with AI.

It has specific tips, actions and encouragements. I will list them in my full length version of this video.

I will also give you the 2 absolute proofs I promised that dinosaurs lived with humans up until a few hundred years ago.

That is important because it reveals some scientists are not being honest with us. They are trying to deny the truth of the Bible and God’s offer to have you be part of His family.