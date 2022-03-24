Collapse of the Financial & Housing Markets...Q&A with LYNETTE ZANG & ERIC GRIFFIN

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Questions on Protecting Wealth with Gold & Silver?
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To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/collapse-of-the-financial-housing-markets-qa-with-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
0:57 Question 1:
You mentioned that everyone needs gold in case a person were to get locked out of their bank account. Now if a person wanted to cash in some gold in order to buy whatever they need if they could not access their bank account. How would a person get the cash without the bank?
8:14 Question 2:
You've mentioned that the financial system will eventually collapse, my question is what is the likely order of events that will happen next?
14:00 Question 3:
I currently have several hundred thousand dollars in the bank from selling my home and I may wait to buy until the housing market corrects. I am very nervous about having it in the bank while waiting to close on a new home. Do you think waiting to see if the housing market will collapse is too risky keeping those funds in the bank?
23:25 Question 4:
I was wondering since the Fed hasn’t been audited for a long time what would happen if they did an audit and found out that we don’t have any gold at all?
25:45 Question 5:
I still don’t get this... So I have silver and gold at home, I use my silver to barter with, and I would pay my property taxes with Gold, is that what you are saying?
27:50 Question 6:
How many ounces of silver and gold is a good starting safety net?
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THEN WHAT?
If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy? And what long term plan?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, stock markets, and real estate.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
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