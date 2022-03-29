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Bad Actor [Bidan]
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114 views • March 29, 2022
Ice Cream, Banisters, Teleprompter
* Biden: I meant what I said (this time); I’m gonna wing it.
* WH aides who once policed his speech appear to have given up.
* They keep giving him the microphone despite repeated gaffes on the world stage — or are those scripted lines?
* They struggle to keep him from going off script — or is he on a different script?
* Putin cannot remain in power?
* Whatever happened to the adults being back in the room?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302151919001
* Biden: I meant what I said (this time); I’m gonna wing it.
* WH aides who once policed his speech appear to have given up.
* They keep giving him the microphone despite repeated gaffes on the world stage — or are those scripted lines?
* They struggle to keep him from going off script — or is he on a different script?
* Putin cannot remain in power?
* Whatever happened to the adults being back in the room?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302151919001
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