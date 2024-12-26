Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The end of humanity/corruption of all flesh PART 2
2 Thessalonians 2:4
King James Version Bible
Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.
1 Corinthians 6:19
King James Version Bible
What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?