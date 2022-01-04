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DNA vs RNA
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147 views • January 04, 2022
What is Dna vs Mrna
M R N A
13 9 5 1
meaning
Satan a cattle tender.
h951 = a cattle tender
13 = represents all the governments created by men, and inspierd by Satan, in outright rebellion against the Eternal one.
M R N A
13 9 5 1
meaning
Satan a cattle tender.
h951 = a cattle tender
13 = represents all the governments created by men, and inspierd by Satan, in outright rebellion against the Eternal one.
Keywords
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