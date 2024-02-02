12-year-old girl dies of stroke after vaccines — 'It's felony murder,' says John Beaudoin, Sr

John Beaudoin, Sr talking to Epoch TV on 27 Jan 2024.
The full interview, titled "Evidence: How CDC Buried Vaccine Death Data", is posted here:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113
John Beaudoin, Senior's X account is here:
https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr
John Beaudoin, Senior's Substack account is here:
https://coquindechien.substack.com/
He has a website "HEALTH RIGHTS, MA [Massachusetts]" here:
https://healthrightsma.org/john-beaudoin-sr/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
