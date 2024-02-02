Create New Account
12-year-old girl dies of stroke after vaccines — 'It's felony murder,' says John Beaudoin, Sr
Published 13 hours ago

John Beaudoin, Sr talking to Epoch TV on 27 Jan 2024.

The full interview, titled "Evidence: How CDC Buried Vaccine Death Data", is posted here:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/evidence-how-cdc-buried-vaccine-death-data-5575113

John Beaudoin, Senior's X account is here:

https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr

John Beaudoin, Senior's Substack account is here:

https://coquindechien.substack.com/

He has a website "HEALTH RIGHTS, MA [Massachusetts]" here:

https://healthrightsma.org/john-beaudoin-sr/

Source : Larry  Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
murdervaxxjohn beaudoin sr

